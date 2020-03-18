Rock Commercial Brokers Sale of 46,640 SF Industrial Property in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — Rock Commercial Real Estate has brokered the sale of a 46,640-square-foot industrial property in York, approximately 25 miles south of Harrisburg. Located at 560 Maryland Ave., the property offers convenient access to Harrisburg International Airport, the Port of Baltimore and the Emons Logistics Services railroad. Greg Finkelstein and Jason Turnbull of Rock Commercial represented the buyer, Frasier-Campbell Properties LLC, in the transaction. The team also procured the buyer, 4300 NESC LLC.