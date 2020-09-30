ROCK Commercial Negotiates 14,479 SF Office Lease in York, Pennsylvania

YORK, PA. — ROCK Commercial Real Estate has negotiated a 14,479-square-foot office lease at Susquehanna Commerce Center, a 260,000-square-foot office complex in York. The property houses tenants such as Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and Wells Fargo Financial Advisors and offers an onsite parking garage and a café. David Bode of ROCK Commercial represented the landlord in the transaction. The tenant was Dentsply International Inc., a provider of dental equipment.