The new facilities are situated within Rock Creek Property Group's Precision Labs campus in Germantown, Md. (Photo courtesy of Nate Smith)
Rock Creek Delivers Two Life Sciences Facilities in Germantown, Maryland

by John Nelson

GERMANTOWN, MD. — Bethesda, Md.-based Rock Creek Property Group has delivered two life science facilities at 20430 and 20440 Century Blvd. in Germantown, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Situated off I-270 in Rock Creek’s Precision Labs campus, the former office buildings span 32,000 and 52,000 square feet, respectively. Architectural firm Ware Malcomb designed the office-to-life sciences conversion project, which involved upgrading the buildings’ electrical, mechanical and wastewater infrastructure.

The single-story facility at 20430 Century Blvd. features move-in ready space suitable for a single headquarters and includes offices and flexible space for laboratory, research-and-development and cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing. The two-story facility at 20440 Century Blvd. features six wet laboratory suites.

