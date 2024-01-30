Rock Creek Delivers Two Life Sciences Facilities in Germantown, Maryland

GERMANTOWN, MD. — Bethesda, Md.-based Rock Creek Property Group has delivered two life science facilities at 20430 and 20440 Century Blvd. in Germantown, a suburb of Washington, D.C. Situated off I-270 in Rock Creek’s Precision Labs campus, the former office buildings span 32,000 and 52,000 square feet, respectively. Architectural firm Ware Malcomb designed the office-to-life sciences conversion project, which involved upgrading the buildings’ electrical, mechanical and wastewater infrastructure.

The single-story facility at 20430 Century Blvd. features move-in ready space suitable for a single headquarters and includes offices and flexible space for laboratory, research-and-development and cGMP (current Good Manufacturing Practice) manufacturing. The two-story facility at 20440 Century Blvd. features six wet laboratory suites.