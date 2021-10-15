REBusinessOnline

Rockbridge Sells Two-Hotel Portfolio in Pacific Northwest Totaling 209 Rooms

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Oregon, Washington, Western

Homewood-Suites-Portland-Airport-Portland-WA

The sold portfolio includes the 105-room Homewood Suites Portland Airport in Portland, Ore. (pictured)

PORTLAND, ORE. AND VANCOUVER, WASH. — Rockbridge has completed the disposition of a 209-key, two-hotel portfolio located in Portland and Vancouver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The portfolio consists of the 104-room Homewood Suites Vancouver-Portland in Vancouver and a 105-room Homewood Suites Portland Airport in Portland. Since 2016, the hotels have been undergoing $12.4 million in capital improvements (an average of $59,000 per room). Both properties are unencumbered by management.

Melvin Chu and John Strauss of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented Rockbridge in the deal.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports

Content Partners
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Webinars on Demand


Conferences
Oct
26
Webinar: COVID Strategies For Seniors Housing Operators — Managing Risk For Residents, Staff and Service Providers
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Industrial 2021
Nov
9
InterFace Salt Lake City Multifamily 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Seniors Housing Northeast 2021
Dec
2
InterFace Multifamily Southeast 2021


Subscribe to the newsletter

Read the Digital Editions

Midwest Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multfiamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Recent Issue

Northeast Recent Issue

Southeast Recent Issue

Texas Recent Issue

Western Recent Issue

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  
2021 Finance Insight Video Interviews