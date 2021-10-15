Rockbridge Sells Two-Hotel Portfolio in Pacific Northwest Totaling 209 Rooms

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Hospitality, Oregon, Washington, Western

The sold portfolio includes the 105-room Homewood Suites Portland Airport in Portland, Ore. (pictured)

PORTLAND, ORE. AND VANCOUVER, WASH. — Rockbridge has completed the disposition of a 209-key, two-hotel portfolio located in Portland and Vancouver. Terms of the transaction were not released.

The portfolio consists of the 104-room Homewood Suites Vancouver-Portland in Vancouver and a 105-room Homewood Suites Portland Airport in Portland. Since 2016, the hotels have been undergoing $12.4 million in capital improvements (an average of $59,000 per room). Both properties are unencumbered by management.

Melvin Chu and John Strauss of JLL Hotels & Hospitality represented Rockbridge in the deal.