Thursday, May 23, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Rockefeller-Group-Logistics-Center-at-Carneys-Point
Rockefeller Group Logistics Center at Carneys Point is located on Forrest Lane and Route 40, 2.7 miles off Exit 4 of I-295 and 3.5 miles from Exit 1 of the New Jersey Turnpike.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Project in Carneys Point, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — New York City-based Rockefeller Group has broken ground on an approximately 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project in Carneys Point, located across the Delaware River from Wilmington in Southern New Jersey. Rockefeller Group Logistics Center at Carneys Point will consist of two buildings totaling 596,443 and 530,000 square feet on a 141-acre site. Building features will include clear heights of 40 feet and parking for 658 cars and 328 trailers. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided $114.8 million in construction financing for the project, which is slated for an early 2025 delivery. M+H Architects designed the project, and FCL Builders is serving as the general contractor. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent.

You may also like

Levey Group Breaks Ground on 660,000 SF Industrial...

Simon to Renovate Houston’s Galleria Mall

Satterfield & Pontikes Underway on 84,200 SF Elementary...

Related Urban, Tampa Housing Authority Break Ground on...

Cushman & Wakefield Brokers Sales of Three Industrial...

Matthews Arranges Sale-Leaseback of 56,248 SF Industrial Outdoor...

KBS Obtains $38.4M Loan for Refinancing of Crossroads...

Partnership Begins Redevelopment of 429 Houston Retail Property...

Lee & Associates Negotiates 50,000 SF Industrial Lease...