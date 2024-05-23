Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1.1 MSF Industrial Project in Carneys Point, New Jersey

CARNEYS POINT, N.J. — New York City-based Rockefeller Group has broken ground on an approximately 1.1 million-square-foot industrial project in Carneys Point, located across the Delaware River from Wilmington in Southern New Jersey. Rockefeller Group Logistics Center at Carneys Point will consist of two buildings totaling 596,443 and 530,000 square feet on a 141-acre site. Building features will include clear heights of 40 feet and parking for 658 cars and 328 trailers. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Bank provided $114.8 million in construction financing for the project, which is slated for an early 2025 delivery. M+H Architects designed the project, and FCL Builders is serving as the general contractor. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent.