Thursday, September 21, 2023
Spartanburg 221 will be situated off Highway 221 and approximately one mile northwest of the I-85 Exit 78 interchange.
Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 1 MSF Industrial Building in Spartanburg, South Carolina

by John Nelson

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — Rockefeller Group has broken ground on Spartanburg 221, a 1 million-square-foot speculative industrial facility located in Spartanburg. The 87.7-acre project will be situated off Highway 221 and approximately one mile northwest of the I-85 Exit 78 interchange. Spartanburg 221 will include 40-foot clear heights, 56- by 53-foot column spacing, up to 530 parking spaces and up to 237 trailer stalls.

The design-build team includes architect Atlas Collaborative and general contractor Pattillo Construction. Campbell Lewis and Marcus Cornelius of CBRE are handling the leasing assignment. The duo is also leasing Rockefeller Group’s Duncan Logistics Center, a nearby 827,000-square-foot development that is nearing completion. The developer acquired the Spartanburg site last year and plans to deliver the facility in fourth-quarter 2024.

