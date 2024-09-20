Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 136,500 SF Distribution Center Near BWI Airport

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. — Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 136,500-square-foot distribution center located at 1305 Furnace Road in Linthicum Heights. The New York City-based developer has dubbed the project “Rockefeller Group Logistics Center BWI” given its three-mile distance to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Airport).

The Class A property will feature 36-foot clear heights, 54- by 50-foot column spacing, a 60-foot-wide speed bay, 147 car parking spaces and 33 dock doors with two additional drive-in doors. The development will also feature one acre of industrial outdoor storage.

The project team includes Morris & Ritchie Associates (civil engineer), Morgan Gick McBeath Associates (architect) and FCL Builders (general contractor). John Boote, Jarred Testa and McLane Fisher of Cushman & Wakefield will oversee leasing of the project on behalf of Rockefeller Group, which plans to deliver the facility in fourth-quarter 2025.