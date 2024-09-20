Friday, September 20, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
The new industrial facility is named Rockefeller Group Logistics Center BWI due to its proximity to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport.
DevelopmentIndustrialMarylandSoutheast

Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 136,500 SF Distribution Center Near BWI Airport

by John Nelson

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, MD. — Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 136,500-square-foot distribution center located at 1305 Furnace Road in Linthicum Heights. The New York City-based developer has dubbed the project “Rockefeller Group Logistics Center BWI” given its three-mile distance to Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport (BWI Airport).

The Class A property will feature 36-foot clear heights, 54- by 50-foot column spacing, a 60-foot-wide speed bay, 147 car parking spaces and 33 dock doors with two additional drive-in doors. The development will also feature one acre of industrial outdoor storage.

The project team includes Morris & Ritchie Associates (civil engineer), Morgan Gick McBeath Associates (architect) and FCL Builders (general contractor). John Boote, Jarred Testa and McLane Fisher of Cushman & Wakefield will oversee leasing of the project on behalf of Rockefeller Group, which plans to deliver the facility in fourth-quarter 2025.

You may also like

Partnership Buys Two North Dallas Office Buildings Totaling...

NHH Underway on 120-Unit Affordable Seniors Housing Project...

Alterra IOS Acquires Five-Acre Site in Pasadena, Texas

IPA Arranges $75M in Financing for Redevelopment of...

KRE Group Begins Leasing 239-Unit Apartment Community in...

U.S. Development Completes 107-Unit Multifamily Project in Philadelphia

LDK Ventures Disposes Portion of Madison Logistics Center...

Lalani Ventures, Exact Capital to Develop $160M Mixed-Income...

Live Oak Bank Closes $39M Loan for Seniors...