Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 147,000 SF Industrial Project in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New York City-based developer Rockefeller Group has broken ground on Constitution Logistics Center, a 147,000-square-foot industrial project in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The 18-acre site at 10 Constitution Ave. formerly housed a 100,000-square-foot office building that was owned and occupied by hearing aid manufacturer WS Audiology and that is now being demolished. Constitution Logistics Center will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 41 loading docks, 123 car parking spaces and 57 trailer stalls. Completion is slated for the second quarter of 2024. ARCO Construction is the general contractor for the project. Cushman & Wakefield and KBC Advisors have been appointed as the leasing agents.