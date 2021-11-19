Rockefeller Group Breaks Ground on 345,600 SF Distribution Center in Central New Jersey

Rockefeller Group Logistics Center Eastampton will total 345,600 square feet upon completion, which is slated for next fall.

EASTAMPTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. — New York City-based developer Rockefeller Group has broken ground on a 345,600-square-foot distribution center in Eastampton Township, located about 30 miles east of Philadelphia. Rockefeller Group Logistics Center Eastampton will feature a clear height of 36 feet, 96 trailer parking spaces, 384 auto parking spaces, 18-foot truck court depths and 4,000 square feet of office space. KSS Architects designed the project, and Menlo Engineering is the civil engineer. Blue Rock Construction is serving as the general contractor, and CBRE has been tapped to lease the development. Completion is slated for next fall.