25-Commerce-Park-Thornton-CO
Located in Thornton, Colo., 25 Commerce Park will feature three buildings offering a total of 453,550 square feet of distribution space.
Rockefeller Group Buys 35.6-Acre Site to Develop 453,550 SF Industrial Park in Thornton, Colorado

by Amy Works

THORNTON, COLO. — Rockefeller Group has purchased a 35.6-acre parcel in the Denver suburb of Thornton from Confluent Development for an undisclosed price. Confluent originally acquired the site in 2022 and obtained all entitlements and approvals for an industrial development.

Rockefeller Group plans to utilize the site to build 25 Commerce Park, a three-building, 453,550-square-foot industrial park located at E. 152nd Avenue and Washington Street. The developer broke ground this week and completion is slated for first-quarter 2025.

25 Commerce Park will feature a 131,250-square-foot distribution center with 28-foot clear heights, 220 parking spaces, 31 dock-high doors and four drive-in doors; a 146,300-square-foot distribution facility with 28-foot clear heights, 224 parking spaces, 33 dock-high doors and four drive-in doors; and a 176,000-square-foot property with 32-foot clear heights, 231 parking spaces, 41 dock-high doors and four drive-in doors. Additionally, there are 39 trailer parking stalls available to tenants at each of the three buildings.

The project team includes Grey Wolf as designer, Golden Triangle Construction as general contractor and Kimley Horn & Associates as civil engineer.

Todd Witty and Daniel Close of CBRE represented the buyer in the land acquisition and will market the project upon completion.

