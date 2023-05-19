Rockefeller Group Buys Development Site in Las Vegas for 145,630 SF Cheyenne Industrial Park

LAS VEGAS — The Rockefeller Group has acquired seven acres of land in Las Vegas to develop two speculative industrial buildings totaling 145,630 square feet. R A Plaza LLC sold the land for $8.5 million.

The project, Cheyenne Industrial Park, will be located at 3102 N. Lamb Blvd. and is fully entitled. Rockefeller plans to begin construction by the end of year.

Rockefeller recently started construction on its first development in the region, Nellis Logistics Center, a 134,100-square-foot speculative distribution facility, at the southwest corner of North Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue in Clark County.