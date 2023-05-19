Friday, May 19, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Cheyenne Industrial Park will total 145,630 square feet across two buildings in Las Vegas.
DevelopmentIndustrialNevadaWestern

Rockefeller Group Buys Development Site in Las Vegas for 145,630 SF Cheyenne Industrial Park

by Jeff Shaw

LAS VEGAS — The Rockefeller Group has acquired seven acres of land in Las Vegas to develop two speculative industrial buildings totaling 145,630 square feet. R A Plaza LLC sold the land for $8.5 million.

The project, Cheyenne Industrial Park, will be located at 3102 N. Lamb Blvd. and is fully entitled.  Rockefeller plans to begin construction by the end of year. 

Rockefeller recently started construction on its first development in the region, Nellis Logistics Center, a 134,100-square-foot speculative distribution facility, at the southwest corner of North Nellis Boulevard and East Carey Avenue in Clark County.

You may also like

Versal Negotiates Sale of 790-Unit Self-Storage Portfolio in...

GTIS Partners to Develop 454,000 SF Industrial Project...

AP Construction to Renovate 236,000 SF Industrial Building...

Love’s Truck Solutions to Open 252,500 SF Distribution...

Lee & Associates Brokers Sale of Industrial Development...

J&L Cos. Begins Leasing 403-Unit Apartment Community in...

Lightstone Group Completes 303-Room Moxy Hotel on Manhattan’s...

Westrum Development Opens 211-Unit Apartment Community in Lansdale,...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers $11.1M Sale of Industrial...