Located in North Las Vegas, Nev., Cheyenne Industrial Park features a 104,440-square-foot building and a 41,190-square-foot building.
Rockefeller Group Completes 145,630 SF Industrial Park in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Rockefeller Group has completed the construction of Cheyenne Industrial Park, a 145,630-square-foot complex located at 3130 N. Lamb Blvd. and 4375 E. Cheyenne Ave. in North Las Vegas.

Cheyenne Industrial Park features a 104,440-square-foot building with a clear height of 32 feet, 18 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, a 135-foot gated truck court, 105 auto parking stalls, 2,000 amps of power and 2,528 square feet of office space, and a 41,190-square-foot facility with a clear height of 30 feet, four dock-high doors, one grade-level door, a 135-foot gated truck court, 62 auto parking stalls, 1,200 amps of power and 1,995 square feet of office space. Both buildings feature six-inch slab thickness, LED lighting, TPO roofing, ESFR sprinklers and evaporative coolers.

HPA Architecture served as architect and Martin Harris Construction served as general contractor for the project. Rob Lujan, Jason Simon and Danny Leanos of JLL are marketing the buildings for lease or sale.

