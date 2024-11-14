Thursday, November 14, 2024
Patterson Commerce Center
Located in Perris, Calif., Patterson Commerce Center offers 259,951 square feet of distribution space.
Rockefeller Group Completes 259,951 SF Distribution Center in Perris, California

by Amy Works

PERRIS, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has completed the construction of Patterson Commerce Center, a distribution facility on 14 acres in Perris. The project team included HPA Architects, Huitt-Zollars as engineer and RM Dalton as general contractor. Located on Patterson Avenue and Nance Street, the 259,951-square-foot center offers a clear height of 36 feet, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing and 145 parking spaces and 59 truck trailer stalls over a 185-foot by 240-foot concrete truck court. Joe McKay, Michael McKay and Michael Fine of Lee & Associates are handling marketing for the property.

