Rockefeller Group Completes 259,951 SF Distribution Center in Perris, California

PERRIS, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has completed the construction of Patterson Commerce Center, a distribution facility on 14 acres in Perris. The project team included HPA Architects, Huitt-Zollars as engineer and RM Dalton as general contractor. Located on Patterson Avenue and Nance Street, the 259,951-square-foot center offers a clear height of 36 feet, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing and 145 parking spaces and 59 truck trailer stalls over a 185-foot by 240-foot concrete truck court. Joe McKay, Michael McKay and Michael Fine of Lee & Associates are handling marketing for the property.