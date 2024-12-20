Friday, December 20, 2024
Surprise Pointe Commerce Center offers 418,400 square feet of distribution space that can accommodate one to four tenants.
Rockefeller Group Completes 418,400 SF Distribution Center in Surprise, Arizona

by Amy Works

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Rockefeller Group has completed the construction of Surprise Pointe Commerce Center, a distribution center on 24 acres in Surprise. The 418,400-square-foot property can accommodate one to four tenants and offers a clear height of 36 feet, 80 dock doors, a 190-foot truck yard, 103 truck trailer parking stalls, 466 auto-parking stalls and custom-designed office space. The project team included Ware Malcomb, Layton Construction and Hunter Engineering. Cooper Fratt and John Werstler of CBRE are marketing the project for lease or sale.

