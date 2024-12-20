Rockefeller Group Completes 418,400 SF Distribution Center in Surprise, Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Rockefeller Group has completed the construction of Surprise Pointe Commerce Center, a distribution center on 24 acres in Surprise. The 418,400-square-foot property can accommodate one to four tenants and offers a clear height of 36 feet, 80 dock doors, a 190-foot truck yard, 103 truck trailer parking stalls, 466 auto-parking stalls and custom-designed office space. The project team included Ware Malcomb, Layton Construction and Hunter Engineering. Cooper Fratt and John Werstler of CBRE are marketing the project for lease or sale.