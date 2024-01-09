Rockefeller Group Divests of 202,760 SF Heritage Industrial Center in Chula Vista, California

CHULA VISTA, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has sold Heritage Industrial Center, a three-building, 202,760-square-foot industrial project in Chula Vista, just south of San Diego. EQT Exeter purchased the complex for an undisclosed price.

Situated on 11.5 acres, the project features a 105,550-square-foot building, a 56,470-square-foot building and a 40,740-square-foot building. Each building was developed on a separate land parcel and was vacant at the time of sale.

Construction on Heritage begin in June 2022 and was completed in September 2023. Rockefeller Group acquired the land from Carlsbad-based HomeFed Corp.

EQT Exeter’s San Diego office, led by Caitlin Little, will handle leasing and asset management for Heritage.

Michael Mossmer and Patrick Connors of Voit Real Estate Services represented Rockefeller Group on the leasing efforts and the sale of the project. Jeffrey Cole, Jeff Chiate, Bryce Aberg, Brad Brandenburg, Zachary Harman and Mike Adey of Cushman & Wakefield’s National Industrial Advisory Group represented Rockefeller Group on the investment sale element of the project.

The development team included SCA Architects, Kimley-Horn and TFW Construction.