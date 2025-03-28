Rockefeller Group, Falcon Commercial Break Ground on 557,339 SF Industrial Project in Baytown, Texas

BAYTOWN, TEXAS ­— A partnership between New York City-based Rockefeller Group and Falcon Commercial Development has broken ground onEast Bay Trade Center, a 557,339-square-foot industrial project in the eastern Houston suburb of Baytown. The development will consist of two cross-dock buildings totaling 307,595 square feet and 249,744 square feet on a 39-acre site. Building features will include 36-foot clear heights and a combined 121 dock doors, eight grade-level ramps and parking for 303 cars and 166 trailers. Munson & Associates designed the project, and FCL Builders is serving as the general contractor. Waneck Civil Engineering and Colliers are also part of the project team. Construction is slated for a fourth-quarter completion.