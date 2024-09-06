Rockefeller Group, Matan Cos. Break Ground on 5 MSF Industrial Development in Suffolk, Virginia

SUFFOLK, VA. — Rockefeller Group and Matan Cos. have broken ground on the first phase of Port 460 Logistics Center, an industrial development that will comprise 5 million square feet in Suffolk, approximately 20 miles southwest of Norfolk with direct access to the Port of Virginia. The co-developers are completing the project in a joint venture with Mitsubishi Estate New York, Chuo Nittochi and Taisei USA LLC.

The first phase will comprise 2.4 million square feet of industrial space across five buildings, with the first two buildings scheduled for completion next year. A second phase will deliver 2.6 million square feet of space.

Gregg Christoffersen and Kristopher Kennedy of JLL are managing leasing at Port 460.