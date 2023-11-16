Rockefeller Group, Matan to Develop 5 MSF Logistics Park Near Port of Virginia

SUFFOLK, VA. — Rockefeller Group and Matan Cos. have partnered to develop Port 460 Logistics Center, a 5 million-square-foot industrial park in Suffolk. The 500-acre property, which will provide direct access to the Port of Virginia, is zoned for heavy industrial, logistics, advanced manufacturing, life sciences and warehouse uses. Rockefeller and Matan plan to break ground on Phase I, which will comprise five buildings totaling 2.4 million square feet, in 2025.

Matan led the two-year process of rezoning the Port 460 site and will continue to manage further entitlements. The company identified Rockefeller Group as a potential development partner through a process led by JLL’s D.C. Capital Markets team. The joint venture partnership selected JLL as the exclusive leasing agent of Port 460.

The Port of Virginia is expected to be the deepest seaport on the East Coast following completion of its multibillion-dollar infrastructural improvements in 2024.