Along with quick access to I-81, the site of Silver Spring Logistics Park will offer proximity to I-76 (five miles) and I-83 (10 miles). The site is 21 miles from Harrisburg International Airport, 86 miles from the Port of Baltimore and 120 miles from both the Philadelphia International Airport and the Port of Philadelphia.
Rockefeller Group, MBK Real Estate to Develop 2 MSF Industrial Park in Silver Spring, Pennsylvania

by Taylor Williams

SILVER SPRING, PA. — A joint venture between New York City-based Rockefeller Group and MBK Real Estate, a subsidiary of Japanese conglomerate Mitsui & Co., will develop a 2 million-square-foot industrial park in Silver Spring, located just west of Harrisburg. Silver Spring Logistics Park will be situated on a 182-acre site that is located about three miles from I-81 and is part of the former 451-acre Hempt Farm. The development will consist of three buildings that will total 892,620, 803,520 and 318,060 square feet and will feature clear heights of 40 feet and 185-foot truck court depths. The two larger buildings will have cross-dock configurations. CBRE has been tapped as the leasing agent and also brokered the land deal on behalf of the seller, HSS Investors LLC. Other project partners include Margulies Hoelzli Architecture, civil engineer Alpha Consulting and general contractor Penntex Construction.

