Rockefeller Group Nears Completion of 172,622 SF Spec Industrial Project on Long Island

BAY SHORE, N.Y. — New York City-based investment and development firm Rockefeller Group is nearing completion of a 172,622-square-foot speculative industrial project located at 55 Paradise Lane in the Long Island community of Bay Shore. Building features include a clear height of 36 feet, 40 dock doors, two overhead doors and parking for 270 vehicles. Completion is slated for spring 2023. KSS Architects designed the project, and Aurora Contractors is serving as the general contractor. Huntington is the civil engineer. JLL has been tapped to lease the development.