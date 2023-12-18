Monday, December 18, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Rockefeller-Group-Logistics-Center-at-Roosevelt-Boulevard
Construction on Rockefeller Group Logistics Center at Roosevelt Boulevard is set to begin next year.
DevelopmentIndustrialNortheastPennsylvania

Rockefeller Group, PCCP to Undertake 656,904 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Philadelphia

by Taylor Williams

PHILADELPHIA — A joint venture between New York City-based Rockefeller Group and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC will undertake a 656,904-square-foot industrial redevelopment project in Philadelphia. The 50.4-acre site at 1500 Roosevelt Blvd. formerly housed the Byberry State Hospital, and the development team will convert the fully entitled property into a logistics campus. Rockefeller Group Logistics Center at Roosevelt Boulevard will feature two buildings totaling 318,696 and 338,208 square feet. The seller was an affiliate of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. (PIDC), which is the city’s public-private economic development organization. CBRE advised on the sale of the land and will serve as the project leasing agent.

You may also like

Vaisala Signs 28,000 SF Office, Life Sciences Lease...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates 20,000 SF Office Lease...

Cityview Plans 378-Unit Portico Apartment Community in Oakland,...

Exceptional Healthcare Buys 10-Acre Parcel, Plans Hospital Development...

DAUM Commercial Negotiates 115,734 SF Warehouse Lease in...

Pottery Barn to Open at Westfield Old Orchard...

Balfour Beatty Tops Out Phase II of $1B...

VanTrust Underway on 2 MSF Industrial Build-to-Suit Facility...

Presidium Breaks Ground on 374-Unit Multifamily Project in...