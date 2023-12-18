Rockefeller Group, PCCP to Undertake 656,904 SF Industrial Redevelopment in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA — A joint venture between New York City-based Rockefeller Group and Los Angeles-based PCCP LLC will undertake a 656,904-square-foot industrial redevelopment project in Philadelphia. The 50.4-acre site at 1500 Roosevelt Blvd. formerly housed the Byberry State Hospital, and the development team will convert the fully entitled property into a logistics campus. Rockefeller Group Logistics Center at Roosevelt Boulevard will feature two buildings totaling 318,696 and 338,208 square feet. The seller was an affiliate of the Philadelphia Industrial Development Corp. (PIDC), which is the city’s public-private economic development organization. CBRE advised on the sale of the land and will serve as the project leasing agent.