Rockefeller Group, Pelican Begin Leasing 298-Unit Multifamily Project in Katy, Texas

KATY, TEXAS — A partnership between New York City-based Rockefeller Group and Pelican Builders has begun leasing Hudson Crossing, a 298-unit multifamily project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Hudson Crossing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, designer tile backsplashes, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Select residences feature private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse with a coworking lounge and outdoor gathering areas with grills. Rents start at roughly $1,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.