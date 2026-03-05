Thursday, March 5, 2026
Hudson-Crossing-Katy
The first move-ins at Hudson Crossing, a new apartment community in Katy, are set to begin in the coming weeks.
Rockefeller Group, Pelican Begin Leasing 298-Unit Multifamily Project in Katy, Texas

by Taylor Williams

KATY, TEXAS — A partnership between New York City-based Rockefeller Group and Pelican Builders has begun leasing Hudson Crossing, a 298-unit multifamily project in the western Houston suburb of Katy. Hudson Crossing offers one-, two- and three-bedroom residences that are furnished with stainless steel appliances, white quartz countertops, designer tile backsplashes, individual washers and dryers and private balconies. Select residences feature private yards. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, resident clubhouse with a coworking lounge and outdoor gathering areas with grills. Rents start at roughly $1,400 per month for a one-bedroom apartment.

