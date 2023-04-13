Rockefeller Group Plans 415,000 SF Surprise Pointe Commerce Center in Arizona

SURPRISE, ARIZ. — Rockefeller Group has purchased a 25-acre parcel in Surprise with plans to develop Surprise Pointe Commerce Center, a 415,000-square-foot speculative distribution center.

Located approximately 20 miles northwest of Phoenix, the project is designed to accommodate one to four tenants. Plans call for 36-foot clear height, 83 dock doors, a 185-foot truck yard, 103 truck trailer parking stalls, 466 auto parking stalls and custom-designed office space.

Cooper Fratt of CBRE and Kirk Kuller of Cushman & Wakefield represented Rockefeller Group and will handle the marketing and leasing of the project. Ware Malcomb will design the project and Layton Construction will be the general contractor. Rockefeller Group’s civil engineer is Hunter Engineering.