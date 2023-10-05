Rockefeller Group Sells 1.1 MSF Stateline 77 Industrial Park in Fort Mill, South Carolina

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Rockefeller Group has sold Stateline 77, a 1.1 million-square-foot, two-building industrial park located along I-77 in Fort Mill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. EQT Exeter purchased the 77.5-acre asset from Rockefeller Group for an undisclosed price. Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Josh McCardle, Michael Scarnato and Britton Burdette of JLL represented Rockefeller Group in the sale.

Last month, solar panel manufacturer Silfab Solar announced plans to invest $150 million to upfit and operate out of the larger of Stateline 77’s two buildings, a 786,167-square-foot cross-dock facility located at 7149 Logistics Lane. The property’s second building, a 221,000-square-foot distribution center at 7107 Logistics Lane, was fully leased in 2022 by two tenants, Element Designs and Motion Industries Inc.