Thursday, October 5, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Silfab Solar announced plans to invest $150 million to upfit and operate out of 7149 Logistics Lane, one of the two buildings within Stateline 77 in Fort Mill, S.C.
AcquisitionsIndustrialSouth CarolinaSoutheast

Rockefeller Group Sells 1.1 MSF Stateline 77 Industrial Park in Fort Mill, South Carolina

by John Nelson

FORT MILL, S.C. — The Rockefeller Group has sold Stateline 77, a 1.1 million-square-foot, two-building industrial park located along I-77 in Fort Mill, a South Carolina suburb of Charlotte. EQT Exeter purchased the 77.5-acre asset from Rockefeller Group for an undisclosed price. Pete Pittroff, Dave Andrews, Josh McCardle, Michael Scarnato and Britton Burdette of JLL represented Rockefeller Group in the sale.

Last month, solar panel manufacturer Silfab Solar announced plans to invest $150 million to upfit and operate out of the larger of Stateline 77’s two buildings, a 786,167-square-foot cross-dock facility located at 7149 Logistics Lane. The property’s second building, a 221,000-square-foot distribution center at 7107 Logistics Lane, was fully leased in 2022 by two tenants, Element Designs and Motion Industries Inc.

You may also like

MIG Real Estate Buys 456-Unit Waterleaf Apartment Complex...

LXP Industrial Sells 127,144 SF Flight Training Facility...

Palisade Partners Sells B Street LoHi Apartments in...

CBRE Arranges $16.2M Sale of Landmark on 67th...

Marcus & Millichap Brokers Sale of 296-Unit Self-Storage...

Ariel Property Advisors Negotiates $5.1M Sale of Two...

JLL Arranges $59.9M Sale of Loyola University Outpatient...

Cushman & Wakefield Negotiates $21.5M Sale of Avalon...

Arden Logistics Parks Acquires Three-Building Light Industrial Portfolio...