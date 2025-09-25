Thursday, September 25, 2025
Cheyenne-Industrial-North-Las-Vegas-NV.jpg
Situation within the Cheyenne Industrial Park in North Las Vegas, Nev., the property offers 104,440 square feet of distribution space.
AcquisitionsIndustrialNevadaWestern

Rockefeller Group Sells 104,440 SF Industrial Building in North Las Vegas

by Amy Works

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Rockefeller Group has completed the sale of a 104,440-square-foot industrial building within Cheyenne Industrial Park at 3130 N. Lamb Blvd. in North Las Vegas to an undisclosed buyer for $23.5 million. The distribution facility features a clear height of 32 feet, 18 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, a 135-foot gated truck court, 105 auto parking stalls, 2,000 amps of power and 2,528 square feet of office space.

The two-building Cheyenne Industrial Park was designed by HPA Architecture with Martin Harris Construction as general contractor. Both buildings feature six-inch floor slab thickness, LED lighting, TPO roofing, ESFR sprinklers and evaporative coolers. Jason Simon, Rob Lujan and Danny Leanos of JLL represented the seller in the deal.

