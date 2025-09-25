Rockefeller Group Sells 104,440 SF Industrial Building in North Las Vegas

NORTH LAS VEGAS, NEV. — Rockefeller Group has completed the sale of a 104,440-square-foot industrial building within Cheyenne Industrial Park at 3130 N. Lamb Blvd. in North Las Vegas to an undisclosed buyer for $23.5 million. The distribution facility features a clear height of 32 feet, 18 dock-high doors, two grade-level doors, a 135-foot gated truck court, 105 auto parking stalls, 2,000 amps of power and 2,528 square feet of office space.

The two-building Cheyenne Industrial Park was designed by HPA Architecture with Martin Harris Construction as general contractor. Both buildings feature six-inch floor slab thickness, LED lighting, TPO roofing, ESFR sprinklers and evaporative coolers. Jason Simon, Rob Lujan and Danny Leanos of JLL represented the seller in the deal.