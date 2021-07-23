Rockefeller Group Sells 135,623 SF Distribution Center in San Diego

Posted on by in Acquisitions, California, Industrial, Western

Located in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket, Airway Industrial Park features 135,623 square feet of industrial space.

SAN DIEGO — Rockefeller Group has completed the disposition of Airway Industrial Park, a distribution center located in San Diego’s Otay Mesa submarket. The buyer was a fund managed by Black Creek Group, which Ares Management acquired on July 1. The price was not disclosed.

Situated on 7.8 acres at 8150 Airway Road, the property offers 135,623 square feet of industrial space. Airway Industrial Park features 32-foot clear heights, a 185-foot truck yard, truck trailer parking and an efficient office design, as well as 137 auto parking spaces.

The project team included Ware Malcomb, Kimley-Horn & Associates and Dempsey Construction.