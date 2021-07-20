Rockefeller Group Sells 222,618 SF Distribution Center in Braselton, Georgia

BRASELTON, GA. — Rockefeller Group has sold a 222,618-square-foot distribution center in Braselton to Cabot Properties for an undisclosed price. Stewart Calhoun and Casey Masters of Cushman & Wakefield represented the seller in the transaction.

Since March 2021, the building, known as Braselton 85, has been fully leased to Duckyang America Inc., a Korean automotive equipment supplier that is using the property for warehousing and light manufacturing. The company manufactures and distributes cockpit modules, instrument panels and door trims for the automotive industry.

The property sits along Broadway Avenue near Interstate 85 North. Atlanta-based Pattillo Construction began construction on 85 Braselton in the fall of 2020 and delivered the asset in March. The newly built facility includes an ESFR sprinkler system, 26 onsite trailer drops, 134 auto parking spaces, 47 dock doors with two drive-in doors, 32-foot clear heights and LED lighting.