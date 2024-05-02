Rockefeller Group Starts Construction of 603,100 SF Sycamore Hills Distribution Center in Riverside, California

RIVERSIDE, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has begun construction of Sycamore Hills Distribution Center situated on 34.6 acres in the Inland Empire city of Riverside. Totaling 603,100 square feet, the project will include a 400,000-square-foot building and a 203,100-square-foot building.

The two buildings will offer 36-foot clear heights, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing, 623 auto parking spaces and 155 trailer parking spaces. As part of the development, Rockefeller Group will develop and then donate a 1.2-acre trailhead parking lot north of the property that will provide hiking and mountain biking access to the Sycamore Canyon Wilderness Park. The trailhead parking lot will include 52 parking stalls, a seating area, drinking fountain and bike repair stand that will be dedicated in fee title to the City of Riverside upon completion.

JPMorgan Chase provided $87.2 million in construction financing for the project, which is slated for completion in early 2025.

The project team includes HPA Architects, Kimley-Horn, Fullmer Construction and ECM Management.

Bill Heim, Alex Heim, Michael Chavez, Mario Calvillo and Finn Comer of Lee & Associates’ Ontario office will oversee leasing of the project.