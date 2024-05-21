Rockefeller Group, Stonebridge Underway on $375M Office Building in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. — A joint venture between Rockefeller Group and Stonebridge is underway on the development of 600 Fifth Street Northwest, a $375 million office building project in Washington, D.C. Upon completion, the building, which is situated at the site of the former Washington Metropolitan Transit Authority (Metro) headquarters, will total 400,000 square feet. The property will feature 15-foot ceilings, open-air terraces on every other floor, an energy-efficient glass curtain wall and a ground-level public park. Law firm Crowell & Moring will occupy 199,000 square feet as an anchor tenant of the building, which was 50 percent preleased at the time of topping out, May 20.

Stonebridge and Rockefeller signed a 99-year ground lease with Metro in June 2023, breaking ground the same month. A timeline for completion was not disclosed. Clark Construction is serving as the general contractor on the project, which was designed by Pickard Chilton. Kendall Heaton Associates is the architect of record, and Scott Frankel, Carroll Cavanagh, Dimitri Hajimihalis, Emily Eppolito and D.J. Callahan of CBRE manage leasing at the property.