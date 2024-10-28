Rockefeller Group to Develop 241,200 SF Distribution Center in Piscataway, New Jersey

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New York City-based Rockefeller Group will develop Normandy Logistics Center, a 241,200-square-foot distribution center in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The site at 10 Normandy Drive spans 36 acres, and the facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 162 car parking spaces, 60 trailer parking spaces and 41 single-load loading docks. Mancini Duffy is the project architect, and Alston Construction is the general contractor. Michael Markey and Jonathan Tesser of Colliers brokered the sale of the land and have also been retained as leasing agents. Construction will begin before the end of the year and is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.