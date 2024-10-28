Monday, October 28, 2024
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
Normandy-Logistics-Center-Piscataway-New-Jersey
The site of Normandy Logistics Center in Piscataway, New Jersey, is adjacent to more than 2.1 million square feet of logistics space that Rockefeller Group developed in the township between 2017 and 2019.
DevelopmentIndustrialNew JerseyNortheast

Rockefeller Group to Develop 241,200 SF Distribution Center in Piscataway, New Jersey

by Taylor Williams

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — New York City-based Rockefeller Group will develop Normandy Logistics Center, a 241,200-square-foot distribution center in the Northern New Jersey community of Piscataway. The site at 10 Normandy Drive spans 36 acres, and the facility will feature a clear height of 40 feet, 162 car parking spaces, 60 trailer parking spaces and 41 single-load loading docks. Mancini Duffy is the project architect, and Alston Construction is the general contractor. Michael Markey and Jonathan Tesser of Colliers brokered the sale of the land and have also been retained as leasing agents. Construction will begin before the end of the year and is expected to be complete in the fourth quarter of 2025.

You may also like

Colliers Brokers Sale of New 1 MSF Industrial...

Crescent Communities to Develop 300-Unit Apartment Property in...

Joint Venture Delivers 226-Unit Springside Multifamily Community in...

Nordstrom Rack to Open Two Florida Stores Totaling...

DXD Capital Breaks Ground on 870-Unit Self-Storage Project...

Four-Story Woodspring Suites Hotel Opens Near Kansas City...

Gorman & Co. Completes 48-Unit Affordable Housing Community...

Dynamic Manufacturing Signs 79,532 SF Industrial Lease in...

Foundry Commercial to Undertake 323,000 SF Industrial Conversion...