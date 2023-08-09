Rockefeller Group to Develop 259,000 SF Distribution Center in Perris, California

PERRIS, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has completed the $13.4 million acquisition of a 14-acre parcel in Perris for the development of Patterson Commerce Center, a 259,000-square-foot distribution center. The project will be located adjacent to Optimus Logistics Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot, two-building logistics center.

Full construction is slated to commence in September. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing, 145 parking spaces and a 185-foot to 240-foot truck court with 59 trailer stalls.

Completion of Patterson Commerce Center is scheduled for summer 2024. The project team includes HPA Architects, Huitt-Zollars and RM Dalton.

Jo McKay, Michael McKay and Michael Fine of Lee & Associates represented the Rockefeller Group on the land purchase and will oversee leasing of the project.