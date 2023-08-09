Wednesday, August 9, 2023
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe (newsletter)
Patterson-Commerce-Center-Perris-CA
Patterson Commerce Center in Perris, Calif., will feature a 259,000-square-foot distribution center.
CaliforniaDevelopmentIndustrialWestern

Rockefeller Group to Develop 259,000 SF Distribution Center in Perris, California

by Amy Works

PERRIS, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has completed the $13.4 million acquisition of a 14-acre parcel in Perris for the development of Patterson Commerce Center, a 259,000-square-foot distribution center. The project will be located adjacent to Optimus Logistics Center, a 1.4 million-square-foot, two-building logistics center.

Full construction is slated to commence in September. The building will feature 36-foot clear heights, 56-foot by 60-foot column spacing, 145 parking spaces and a 185-foot to 240-foot truck court with 59 trailer stalls.

Completion of Patterson Commerce Center is scheduled for summer 2024. The project team includes HPA Architects, Huitt-Zollars and RM Dalton.

Jo McKay, Michael McKay and Michael Fine of Lee & Associates represented the Rockefeller Group on the land purchase and will oversee leasing of the project.

You may also like

Westcore Buys Hatcher Industrial Park in Glendale, Arizona...

DMI Real Estate Group Divests of Two Orange...

Michaels Student Living Completes 1,549-Bed Orchard Park Residence...

Berkadia Arranges $14.4M Bridge Loan for Memory Care...

Calta Group Breaks Ground on 180-Unit Revv Apartment...

Three Pillars, Seven Seas to Develop 119-Room At...

RocaPoint Signs New Retail, Restaurant Tenants to Join...

Ackerman & Co. Underway on 511,000 SF Industrial...

Spellman Brady Completes Interior Design for Citrine Apartment...