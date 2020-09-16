REBusinessOnline

Rockefeller Group to Develop 623,109 SF of Industrial Distribution Space in Riverside County, California

Posted on by in California, Development, Industrial, Western

Located on 13 acres in Riverside County, Calif., Vel Verde Logistics Center will offer a 289,556-square-foot speculative distribution building.

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has purchased 30 acres of land in Riverside County for the development of a total of 623,109 square feet of Class A industrial distribution space. Newcastle sold the parcels for $20 million.

The first project — Val Verde Logistics Center — is located on 13 acres and will include a 289,556-square-foot speculative distribution building. The second project — Harvill Avenue Logistics Center — is located on 16.9 acres and will include a 333,553-square-foot speculative distribution facility. Both projects are expected to break ground in October.

Newport Beach, Calif.-based RM Dalton is serving as general contractor, Herdman Architecture + Design is serving as architect and Kimley-Horn as civil engineer for both projects. Bill Heim, Alex Heim and Nesha Ritchie of Lee & Associates are the exclusive leasing agents for both logistics centers.

