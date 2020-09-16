Rockefeller Group to Develop 623,109 SF of Industrial Distribution Space in Riverside County, California
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CALIF. — Rockefeller Group has purchased 30 acres of land in Riverside County for the development of a total of 623,109 square feet of Class A industrial distribution space. Newcastle sold the parcels for $20 million.
The first project — Val Verde Logistics Center — is located on 13 acres and will include a 289,556-square-foot speculative distribution building. The second project — Harvill Avenue Logistics Center — is located on 16.9 acres and will include a 333,553-square-foot speculative distribution facility. Both projects are expected to break ground in October.
Newport Beach, Calif.-based RM Dalton is serving as general contractor, Herdman Architecture + Design is serving as architect and Kimley-Horn as civil engineer for both projects. Bill Heim, Alex Heim and Nesha Ritchie of Lee & Associates are the exclusive leasing agents for both logistics centers.