Rockefeller Group to Develop 827,000 SF Industrial Park in Metro Greenville

Posted on by in Development, Industrial, South Carolina, Southeast

Duncan Logistics Center

DUNCAN, S.C. — Rockefeller Group has plans to develop Duncan Logistics Center, three industrial warehouses totaling 827,000 square feet in Duncan, about 19.4 miles north of Greenville. The firm purchased 98 acres for the industrial park, which is the company’s first project in the Greenville-Spartanburg metro area. The seller and sales price for the land were not disclosed.

Duncan Logistics Center will feature Building One, a 431,000-square-foot cross-dock building, and Building Two, a 142,000-square-foot rear-load building. Construction on the first two buildings will be completed in the fourth quarter. Additionally, a build-to-suit pad will be available to accommodate a 254,000-square-foot rear-load building. Duncan Logistics Center is located off Highway 290 between Greenville and Spartanburg along Interstate 85.

Building One will feature 36-foot clear heights, 54- by 50-foot column spacing and up to 233 parking spaces and 144 trailer spaces. Building Two will feature 32-foot clear heights, 52- by 50-foot column spacing and up to 140 parking spaces and 44 trailer spaces.

Campbell Lewis and Nick Hollstegge of CBRE are the exclusive leasing agents for Duncan Logistics Center. Harper General Contractors, in conjunction with MCA Architects, is providing design-build services. SeamonWhiteside is the project’s civil engineer.

