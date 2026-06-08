Rockefeller, Matan Break Ground on 1 MSF Distribution Center at Port 460 in Suffolk, Virginia

SUFFOLK, VA. — Rockefeller Group and Matan Cos. have broken ground on Building 3 at Port 460 Logistics Center, an industrial development that will comprise 5 million square feet in Suffolk, approximately 20 miles southwest of Norfolk with direct access to the Port of Virginia. The third building will be completed in the first quarter of 2027 and will span a little more than 1 million square feet, making it the largest building within the master-planned industrial park.

Buildings 1 and 2, which measure 339,150 square feet and 246,490 square feet, respectively, are completed and ready for lease or sale. In a joint venture partnership with Mitsubishi Estate New York, Chuo Nittochi and Taisei USA LLC, Rockefeller and Matan will deliver 2.4 million square feet of industrial space across five buildings in Phase I of Port 460 Logistics Center. A second phase totaling 2.7 million square feet will follow. Rockefeller and Matan broke ground on Port 460 in September 2024. Brian Devlin, Todd Hughes, Kris Kennedy and Gregg Christofferson of JLL are handling leasing at the property.

Earlier this year, A. Duie Pyle, a 101-year-old, family-owned provider of integrated transportation and distribution solutions, purchased a 43-acre development site at Port 460 Logistics Center and have started construction on a 420,000-square-foot industrial building that will include both a distribution center and an LTL (less-than-truckload) service center.