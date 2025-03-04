Tuesday, March 4, 2025
Monthly rental rates at Vista at Councill Square in downtown Huntsville, Ala., will begin at $1,403.
Rockefeller, T2 Capital Begin Leasing 332-Unit Multifamily Property in Downtown Huntsville

by John Nelson

HUNTSVILLE, ALA. — Rockefeller Group and T2 Capital Management have begun leasing Vista at Councill Square, a 332-unit apartment development in downtown Huntsville.

Designed by Matheny Goldmon Architecture + Interiors and OKW Architects, the six-story property will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, including a few two-level townhomes. Monthly rental rates at Vista at Councill Square will begin at $1,403.

Amenities will include two dedicated coworking spaces on the first and sixth floors, a fitness center with a yoga and meditation room, hospitality unit available for residents’ guests to rent nightly, EV charging stations in the garage, a game room and lounge, bike storage, pet spa and a rooftop pool deck.

