Rockefeller Unveils Alina Apartments at 1072 West Peachtree in Midtown Atlanta

ATLANTA — Rockefeller Group has unveiled plans for Alina, a 357-unit apartment community within the 1072 West Peachtree mixed-use tower in Midtown Atlanta. At 749 feet, the 60-story tower will be the tallest new building to be built in the city in the past three decades, according to Rockefeller. Alina will feature a mix of studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments, as well as penthouse units that feature private parking spaces.

Alina’s residents will have access to an acre of indoor and outdoor amenity spaces, including a resort-style pool, pickleball court, dog run on the 20th floor, indoor Yoga and Pilates studio, private training studio and a clubroom with two fireplace lounges, billiards, shuffleboard, an entertaining kitchen, golf simulator and an indoor/outdoor porch lounge. The property will also feature The Pavilion at 1072, which is billed as the largest outdoor deck in Midtown Atlanta.

The 1072 West Peachtree tower will also include 224,000 square feet of Class A offices below the apartments and 6,300 square feet of ground-level retail space. Bozzuto will lead leasing efforts for Alina, which is expected to begin in the second quarter. Rockefeller expects to deliver the tower this spring.