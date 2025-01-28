Rockella Signs 16,243 SF Office Lease in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Rockella has signed a 15-year, 16,243-square-foot office lease at 520 Eighth Ave. in Midtown Manhattan. The provider of creative office and artistic workspaces will move into its space on the 24th floor of the 26-story, 860,000-square-foot building, which was originally constructed in 1926, later this spring. Matthew Mandell represented the landlord, GFP Real Estate, in the lease negotiations on an internal basis. Michael Joseph and Aidan Campbell of Colliers represented the tenant.