RockFarmer Properties Acquires Two Multifamily Properties Totaling 440 Units in Dallas

Pictured is 98Fifty Apartments, a 196-unit community in Dallas that was recently acquired by New York-based RockFarmer Properties.

DALLAS — New York City-based investment firm RockFarmer Properties has acquired 98Fifty and Apex, two adjacent multifamily properties in the Lake Highlands area of Dallas totaling 440 units. Both properties were built around 30 years ago, feature one- and two-bedroom units and offer amenities such as pools, playgrounds, outdoor grilling stations, resident clubhouses and dog parks. NorthMarq represented RockFarmer and the undisclosed seller in the off-market transaction and arranged acquisition financing on RockFarmer’s behalf. The new ownership plans to invest in capital improvements.