Rockledge CRE Buys Two Harlem Apartment Buildings for $11.3M

NEW YORK CITY — Locally based investment firm Rockledge CRE has purchased two apartment buildings in Harlem totaling 66 units for $11.3 million. The five-story buildings were both constructed in 1920 and are situated on contiguous tracts at 401-405 Edgecombe Ave. Aaron Jungreis, Ben Khakshoor and Alex Fuchs of local brokerage firm Rosewood Realty Group represented Rockledge CRE, which plans to renovate the units, in the transaction. Brian Ezratty of Newmark represented the seller. The deal traded at a cap rate of 5.9 percent.