Rockpoint Begins Leasing 298-Unit Declan Apartments in Weehawken, New Jersey

WEEHAWKEN, N.J. — Boston-based private equity and real estate investment firm Rockpoint has begun leasing The Declan, a 298-unit apartment community located in the Northern New Jersey community of Weehawken. The 10-story building offers studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom units that are furnished with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances and private balconies, patios or terraces. Amenities include a landscaped courtyard with grilling stations, an outdoor dining room, gaming area, pool, fitness center, golf simulator, coffee bar, library and coworking spaces. According to Apartments.com, monthly rental rates start at $3,380.