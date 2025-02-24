Monday, February 24, 2025
Uxbridge Distribution Center is located along State Route 146 near Worcester and offers proximity to interestates interstates 90, 495 and 395.
Rockpoint Buys Industrial Property in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, for $120M

by Taylor Williams

UXBRIDGE, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm Rockpoint has purchased a 607,000-square-foot industrial property in Uxbridge, located in southern-central Massachusetts, for $120 million. Completed in 2023, Uxbridge Distribution Center sits on 70 acres and features a clear height of 40 feet, 125 loading docks and four drive-in doors. The property was 73 percent leased at the time of sale, with an undisclosed medical equipment wholesaler serving as the anchor tenant via a 443,413-square-foot lease. Michael Restivo and David Coffman led a JLL team that represented the seller, a partnership between Scannell Properties and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Riaz Cassum and Andrew Gray, also with JLL, arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan for the deal on behalf of Rockpoint. Affiliates of global private equity firm KKR provided the debt.

