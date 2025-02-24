Rockpoint Buys Industrial Property in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, for $120M

UXBRIDGE, MASS. — Boston-based investment firm Rockpoint has purchased a 607,000-square-foot industrial property in Uxbridge, located in southern-central Massachusetts, for $120 million. Completed in 2023, Uxbridge Distribution Center sits on 70 acres and features a clear height of 40 feet, 125 loading docks and four drive-in doors. The property was 73 percent leased at the time of sale, with an undisclosed medical equipment wholesaler serving as the anchor tenant via a 443,413-square-foot lease. Michael Restivo and David Coffman led a JLL team that represented the seller, a partnership between Scannell Properties and a fund advised by Crow Holdings Capital, in the transaction. Riaz Cassum and Andrew Gray, also with JLL, arranged a five-year, fixed-rate acquisition loan for the deal on behalf of Rockpoint. Affiliates of global private equity firm KKR provided the debt.