Rockpoint Completes Renovation of 1700 Broadway Office Building in Midtown Manhattan

NEW YORK CITY — Boston-based private equity firm Rockpoint has completed the renovation of 1700 Broadway, a 627,747-square-foot office building in Midtown Manhattan. Designed by Fogarty Finger and BR Design Associates, the renovation included a lobby upgrade, the installation of new dispatch elevators and the delivery of new tenant amenities. In addition, Rockpoint has recently executed several new leases at 1700 Broadway, including corporate advisory firm M3 Partners LP (13,000 square feet) and Alton Aviation Consultancy (4,900 square feet). Newmark represented Rockpoint in those deals.