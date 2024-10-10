Rockpoint Completes Sale of Two-Building Industrial Property in San Diego to Badiee Development

SAN DIEGO — Boston-based Rockpoint has completed the disposition of a two-building industrial property located in San Diego’s Otay Mesa neighborhood to Badiee Development. Financial terms of the transaction were not released. The sale is the third in a series of three industrial properties that Rockpoint and Badiee jointly purchased and developed and completes Rockpoint’s realization of all three properties.

Located at 2080 Sanyo Ave. and 9350 Airway Road, the 243,000-square-foot asset offers 32-foot clear heights, a desirable dock door ratio, access to the 125 and 905 freeways and the flexibility to accommodate multiple tenant configurations in each building.

Rockpoint and Badiee acquired the 15-acre site in June 2021 and subsequently developed the two industrial buildings.