Rockpoint, Frampton Construction Break Ground on 1.5 MSF Race Track Logistics Park in South Florida

POMPANO BEACH, FLA. — Rockpoint and general contractor Frampton Construction have broken ground on Race Track Logistics, a 1.5 million-square-foot industrial park in South Florida’s Pompano Beach. The 87-acre project is situated on a former horse racing track within The Pomp, a 223-acre master planned development by The Cordish Cos. and Caesars Entertainment.

The industrial project is approved for eight buildings and will sit east of the Harrah’s Pompano Beach Casino at 777 Isle of Capri Blvd. Phase I of Race Track Logistics will comprise 620,738 square feet across four buildings with an expected completion date by September 2025. The buildings will include 36-foot clear heights and 165 dock doors with two drive-in doors per building.