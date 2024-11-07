Rockpoint, Greystar to Develop 331,803 SF Industrial Property in Metro Tampa

ST. PETERSBURG, FLA. — Boston-based Rockpoint and Charleston-based Greystar have formed a partnership to develop Phase II of Gateway Logistics Center, an industrial park in the Tampa suburb of St. Petersburg. Situated on 17.5 acres in Pinellas County, the second phase will span 331,803 square feet and include a 92,841-square-foot building and two 119,481-square-foot buildings.

Rockpoint Industrial, Rockpoint’s industrial platform, will provide additional development and management support for the development.

Gateway Logistics Center is part of Greystar’s broader 93-acre project, which includes a 412-unit, garden-style apartment community along with the two-phase, six-building industrial park. The construction timeline for Phase II was not disclosed.