Rockpoint Group, Swig Co. Sell 1 MSF Office Complex in Oakland

PG&E will relocate its headquarters to 300 Lakeside, a nearly 1 million-square-foot office complex in Oakland, Calif. (Image courtesy of TMG Partners)

OAKLAND, CALIF. — Rockpoint Group and The Swig Co. have completed the sale of 300 Lakeside, a Class A office complex located in Oakland’s Uptown District. A venture led by San Francisco-based TMG Partners acquired the asset for an undisclosed price. Rockpoint and Swig will retain an interest in the property on a go-forward basis. Terms of the transaction were not released.

Concurrent with TMG Partners’ purchase of the property, the company entered into a long-term lease with Pacific Gas and Electric Company (PG&E) to relocate the utility’s headquarters from its existing downtown San Francisco headquarters. The lease includes a purchase option for PG&E to acquire the property.

Swig originally acquired the nearly 1 million-square-foot complex in 2005, then formed a joint venture with Rockpoint to recapitalize the asset in 2016. The partnership modernized the lobby, upgraded the building’s elevators, created a state-of-the-art conference facility and expanded key tenant amenities, including shower and locker facilities, a café and dedicated food truck zone. Additionally, the partnership enhanced the sustainable features of the asset, achieving LEED Platinum certification.