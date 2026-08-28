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CaliforniaDevelopmentMultifamilyWestern

Rockpoint, Holland Partner Group to Develop 311-Unit Multifamily Project in San Jose, California

by Amy Works

SAN JOSE, CALIF. — Boston-based Rockpoint and Hollard Partner Group have entered into a joint venture to develop Stevens Creek, a multifamily property that will be located at 2896 Stevens Creek Blvd. in West San Jose. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Scheduled for completion in 2029, Stevens Creek will feature 311 apartments and 6,000 square feet of ground-floor retail space. Units will offer stainless steel appliances, solid-surface countertops, in-unit washers and dryers and luxury vinyl tile flooring. Community amenities will include a resort-style pool, landscaped courtyard, resident lounge, fitness center and a coworking lounge.

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