REBusinessOnline

Rockpoint, Ivanhoe Cambridge Sell Mary Brickell Village Mixed-Use Property in Miami for $216M

Posted on by in Acquisitions, Florida, Mixed-Use, Restaurant, Retail, Southeast

Mary Brickell Village’s tenant roster includes Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club, as well as Moxie’s, North Italia, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Blue Martini, Starbucks and Massage Envy, among others.

MIAMI — Boston-based Rockpoint and Montreal-based Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a Publix-anchored mixed-use property in Miami’s Brickell district. RPT Realty purchased the 200,503-square-foot development for $216 million. Danny Finkle, Chris Angelone, Matthew Lawton, Eric Williams and Kim Flores of JLL represented the sellers in the transaction.

Situated on 5.2 acres at 901 S. Miami Ave., Mary Brickell Village’s tenant roster includes Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club, as well as Moxie’s, North Italia, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Blue Martini, Starbucks, Massage Envy, Candela Gastro Bar and EWM Realty. The mixed-use property also includes an 875-space parking garage. Originally constructed in 2008, Mary Brickell Village underwent renovations between 2018 and 2020.

Get more news delivered to your inbox. Subscribe to France Media's e-newsletters. Click here.



Top Stories

Market Reports



Content Partners
‣ Arbor Realty Trust
‣ Bohler
‣ Lee & Associates
‣ Lument
‣ NAI Global
‣ Northmarq
‣ Walker & Dunlop
Subscribe to the newsletter
Conferences
Aug
17
InterFace Seniors Housing Southeast 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Multifamily 2022
Aug
24
InterFace Kansas City Retail 2022
Aug
25
InterFace Multifamily Texas 2022
Sep
8
InterFace Healthcare Real Estate 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Retail 2022
Sep
13
InterFace Phoenix Multifamily 2022
Sep
14
InterFace Phoenix Industrial 2022


Webinars on Demand


Read the Digital Editions

Northeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Midwest Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Western Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Texas Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Southeast Multifamily & Affordable Housing Business

Heartland Real Estate Business

Northeast Real Estate Business

Southeast Real Estate Business

Texas Real Estate Business

Western Real Estate Business

Shopping Center Business

California Centers

Student Housing Business

Seniors Housing Business

Featured Properties  