Rockpoint, Ivanhoe Cambridge Sell Mary Brickell Village Mixed-Use Property in Miami for $216M

Mary Brickell Village’s tenant roster includes Publix and Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club, as well as Moxie’s, North Italia, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Blue Martini, Starbucks and Massage Envy, among others.

MIAMI — Boston-based Rockpoint and Montreal-based Ivanhoe Cambridge have sold Mary Brickell Village, a Publix-anchored mixed-use property in Miami’s Brickell district. RPT Realty purchased the 200,503-square-foot development for $216 million. Danny Finkle, Chris Angelone, Matthew Lawton, Eric Williams and Kim Flores of JLL represented the sellers in the transaction.

Situated on 5.2 acres at 901 S. Miami Ave., Mary Brickell Village’s tenant roster includes Miami’s only LA Fitness Signature Club, as well as Moxie’s, North Italia, P.F. Chang’s, Shake Shack, Blue Martini, Starbucks, Massage Envy, Candela Gastro Bar and EWM Realty. The mixed-use property also includes an 875-space parking garage. Originally constructed in 2008, Mary Brickell Village underwent renovations between 2018 and 2020.