Rockpoint, Newbond Holdings Purchase 309-Room Westin Tampa Hotel

TAMPA, FLA. — Rockpoint and Newbond Holdings have acquired Westin Tampa Waterside, a waterfront hotel in downtown Tampa. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The 309-room property is situated on a 1.5-acre site and is the only hotel on the city’s Harbour Island.

Westin Tampa is within walking distance of the Tampa Convention Center, Water Street District, Sparkman Wharf and the University of Tampa. Amenities include a fitness studio, heated outdoor pool, multiple dining and bar options and meeting and social event space.

Rockpoint and Newbond Holdings plan to renovate Westin Tampa’s guest rooms, lobby and meeting space.