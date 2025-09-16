Tuesday, September 16, 2025
Read the Digital Magazines Subscribe to the Magazines
Subscribe
AcquisitionsFloridaHospitalitySoutheast

Rockpoint, Newbond Holdings Purchase 309-Room Westin Tampa Hotel

by John Nelson

TAMPA, FLA. — Rockpoint and Newbond Holdings have acquired Westin Tampa Waterside, a waterfront hotel in downtown Tampa. The seller and sales price were not disclosed. The 309-room property is situated on a 1.5-acre site and is the only hotel on the city’s Harbour Island.

Westin Tampa is within walking distance of the Tampa Convention Center, Water Street District, Sparkman Wharf and the University of Tampa. Amenities include a fitness studio, heated outdoor pool, multiple dining and bar options and meeting and social event space.

Rockpoint and Newbond Holdings plan to renovate Westin Tampa’s guest rooms, lobby and meeting space.

You may also like

CORE Acquires 260,000 SF Cortez Plaza Shopping Center...

Walker & Dunlop Arranges Sale of 576-Bed Student...

Middle Street, Singerman to Develop 71-Unit Build-to-Rent Community...

Benchmark Senior Living, National Development Buy 71-Unit Complex...

Bear Creek Partners Divests of 189,670 SF Shopping...

Fort Street Partners Buys 177,000 SF Daybreak Corporate...

Alliance Residential Acquires 9.7-Acre Development Site in Lakewood,...

Greystone Structures $31.3M in Acquisition Financing for Multifamily...

EHP Capital, Aspen Funds Buy Hunters Glen Apartments...