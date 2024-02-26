RockPoint, Post Road Sell 235-Unit Apartment Community in Marlborough, Massachusetts

MARLBOROUGH, MASS. — A partnership between Boston-based private equity firm RockPoint and Connecticut-based developer Post Road Residential has sold The Burrow at Green District, a 235-unit apartment community located in the western Boston suburb of Marlborough. The newly built complex sits on 10 acres and features one-, two- and three-bedroom units. Amenities include a pool, fitness center, coworking space, rooftop deck, podcasting room and access to 40 acres of trails and woodlands. The buyer and sales price were not disclosed.